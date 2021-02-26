Left Menu

Zoom to bring Live Transcription feature to all users this fall

Zoom meeting hosts (free account holders) can wait until this fall or request the Live Transcription feature (automatic closed captioning) to better participate in their meetings. To request the feature, users need to fill a form and thereafter, they will receive a confirmation email with more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 08:21 IST
Zoom to bring Live Transcription feature to all users this fall
Zoom logo Image Credit: ANI

Zoom has revealed plans to bring the automatic closed captioning feature aka "Live Transcription" available for all free accounts in the fall of 2021. The feature is already available to all paid accounts -Pro, Business, Education, Enterprise and approved K-12 accounts.

At present, Zoom offers many accessibility features to all its users. These include manual closed captioning, keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and a range of accessibility settings.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Live Transcription can be enabled by the host, and any meeting participants can view the captioning as needed. The feature only supports English.

Zoom meeting hosts (free account holders) can wait until this fall or request the Live Transcription feature (automatic closed captioning) to better participate in their meetings. To request the feature, users need to fill a form and thereafter, they will receive a confirmation email with more details.

"As part of our commitment to connecting users across the world, we are focused on continually enhancing our features to provide a platform that is accessible to all of the diverse communities we serve. Now we are excited to announce that we are looking to take our efforts a step further and are working towards making automatic closed captioning - what we refer to as Live Transcription - available to all of our users in the fall of 2021," Zoom wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM Orban

Hungary could consider tightening some lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infections are expected to rise drastically in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6...

Kelly Clarkson reveals she has written 60 songs amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is using her divorce as a source of inspiration, channeling her energy into making some fresh soulful music. As per People Magazine, in a recent press junket for The Voice, the singer opened up abou...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabias southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Friday....

Kazakh pop stars Ninety One break 'taboo' on political lyrics

References to George Orwell and Aldous Huxley are not exactly what one expects to hear in a pop song, least of all in the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan where the political scene has been dominated by one party for almost three decades....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021