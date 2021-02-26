Zoom to bring Live Transcription feature to all users this fall

Zoom has revealed plans to bring the automatic closed captioning feature aka "Live Transcription" available for all free accounts in the fall of 2021. The feature is already available to all paid accounts -Pro, Business, Education, Enterprise and approved K-12 accounts.

At present, Zoom offers many accessibility features to all its users. These include manual closed captioning, keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and a range of accessibility settings.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Live Transcription can be enabled by the host, and any meeting participants can view the captioning as needed. The feature only supports English.

Zoom meeting hosts (free account holders) can wait until this fall or request the Live Transcription feature (automatic closed captioning) to better participate in their meetings. To request the feature, users need to fill a form and thereafter, they will receive a confirmation email with more details.

"As part of our commitment to connecting users across the world, we are focused on continually enhancing our features to provide a platform that is accessible to all of the diverse communities we serve. Now we are excited to announce that we are looking to take our efforts a step further and are working towards making automatic closed captioning - what we refer to as Live Transcription - available to all of our users in the fall of 2021," Zoom wrote in a blog post.