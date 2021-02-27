Left Menu

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

With this, the number of projects you can view together has now increased from 100 to 375. If you have 375 or fewer projects, you can view all their metrics at once, by putting all your projects within a single workspace, a tool for monitoring resources contained in one or more Google Cloud projects or AWS accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-02-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 07:01 IST
Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring
Google Cloud logo.

Google on Friday announced the lifting of three limits within Cloud Monitoring, a rich collection of tools that provide you visibility into the performance, availability, and health of your applications and infrastructure.

With this, the number of projects you can view together has now increased from 100 to 375. If you have 375 or fewer projects, you can view all their metrics at once, by putting all your projects within a single workspace, a tool for monitoring resources contained in one or more Google Cloud projects or AWS accounts.

Secondly, Google has also increased the limit for custom metric descriptors or metric descriptors defined by the user within Cloud Monitoring. The maximum number of custom metric descriptors within custom.googleapis.com is now 2,000, up from 500.

Thirdly, all metrics sent by Compute Engine Agents are now retained for 24 months - up from 6 weeks - for free, allowing you to perform long-term trend analysis, such as tracking memory growth year-on-year for capacity planning purposes.

In addition, Google Cloud hopes to lift more limits throughout 2021.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM reiterates support against Taliban in call with Afghan President

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated Britains support to Afghanistan in its fight against the Taliban, as part of the wider North Atlantic Treaty Organisation NATO alliance.In a phone call from Downing Street in London with Afghan...

Onus of creating 'enabling environment' for further progress rests with India: Pak PM Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India but said the onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress in bilateral relations rests with New Delhi.In his first comments since th...

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...

Govt finalises products under scheme to increase farmer income, exports

The government on Saturday said it has finalised a list of products from agriculture and allied sectors that will be promoted in a cluster approach in 728 districts across the country as part of its effort to boost farm exports and enhance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021