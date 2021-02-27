Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Google on Friday announced the lifting of three limits within Cloud Monitoring, a rich collection of tools that provide you visibility into the performance, availability, and health of your applications and infrastructure.

With this, the number of projects you can view together has now increased from 100 to 375. If you have 375 or fewer projects, you can view all their metrics at once, by putting all your projects within a single workspace, a tool for monitoring resources contained in one or more Google Cloud projects or AWS accounts.

Secondly, Google has also increased the limit for custom metric descriptors or metric descriptors defined by the user within Cloud Monitoring. The maximum number of custom metric descriptors within custom.googleapis.com is now 2,000, up from 500.

Thirdly, all metrics sent by Compute Engine Agents are now retained for 24 months - up from 6 weeks - for free, allowing you to perform long-term trend analysis, such as tracking memory growth year-on-year for capacity planning purposes.

In addition, Google Cloud hopes to lift more limits throughout 2021.