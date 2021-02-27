This new Facebook app is a treat for rappers

Left Menu

All the rappers have a reason to rejoice as the American social networking service company has announced to launch its' experimental 'rap' application on Saturday (local time).

All the rappers have a reason to rejoice as the American social networking service company has announced to launch its' experimental 'rap' application on Saturday (local time). According to Tech Crunch, the new app named 'BARS' app, created by Facebook's internal R&D group- NPE Team will allow the rappers to select track beats from professionally created music on the application's platform.

The users will then be able to create and share their own raps and videos on the platform. The application will also have a feature of auto-tune and will even suggest rhymes for the lyrics. This new experimental app will mark as the second musical effort from Facebook's NPE team after its music video app 'Collab'.

Tech Crunch quoted that this initiative by the social media giant company can be an attempt to launch a 'Tik Tok' competitor in the market. The new app 'BARS' will be available in the iOS App Store in the US, while Facebook is suspected to slowly roll out the application for other users also. (ANI)

