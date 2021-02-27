Left Menu

SC not to use WhatsApp groups to share VC links for hearings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:17 IST
The Supreme Court will no longer use WhatsApp groups to share video conference links for court hearings, the apex court registry said on Saturday.

In a circular, the registry said that instead of WhatsApp, the links for virtual court hearings in the apex court will be shared on registered email ids and registered mobile numbers of the concerned advocates-on-record and party-in-person. The step was taken in the wake of the newly notified Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021).

"It is notified for the information of the Advocates-on-Record /Party-in-Persons that the creation of groups in WhatsApp for sharing of VC links for the hearing of their matters is restricted/barred due to new guidelines or regulations issued by the government of India pertaining to social media Apps and OTT platforms, it said.

It said the VC links shall be shared ''w.e.f. March 1, 2021, through registered email ids, as well as by SMS on registered mobile numbers of the Ld. Advocates-on-Record / Party-in-Persons".

The government on Thursday announced sweeping regulations for social media firms like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players.

The guidelines also make it mandatory for platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that authorities consider to be anti-national and against the security and sovereignty of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

