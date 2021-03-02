Left Menu

'Digital authoritarianism' threatening basic rights in Africa, study says

But researchers also found greater pushback against government moves to repress online activity. The report documented 65 examples of people making creative use of digital technologies such as SMS, social media, encrypted messaging and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to voice opposition and open new civic spaces online.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:50 IST
'Digital authoritarianism' threatening basic rights in Africa, study says

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From internet shutdowns and online surveillance to social media taxes and arrests for anti-government posts, "digital authoritarianism" is a threat to basic freedoms and rights in many African countries, researchers said on Tuesday.

A study by the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN) focusing on 10 countries found governments used a plethora of measures over the last two decades to stifle people's ability to organise, voice opinions and participate in governance online. "Our research shows online civic spaces are being closed through various repressive actions, including unwarranted arrests, unwarranted surveillance and various forms of intimidation," said Juliet Nanfuka from the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) and member of the ADRN.

"Self-censorship online is being fueled by financial restrictions and online content regulation. All of these actions inhibit freedom of expression and access to information, which are fundamental to a flourishing civic space," Nanfuka, a digital rights researcher, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. According to the World Bank, internet penetration in sub-Saharan Africa has surged to 25% of the population in 2019 against less than 1% in 2000.

The new research, which covered South Africa, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia and Egypt - documented 115 examples of technologies, tactics and techniques used to control or censor the internet. The most common methods used by governments were digital surveillance, disinformation, internet shutdowns, introduction of laws reducing digital rights, and arrests for online speech, the study found.

Other strategies employed included bulk SMS bans, mandatory registration of bloggers, price hikes and social media taxes, mandatory identification for mobile SIM registration and for internet cafe use, it added. On surveillance, for example, researchers found all the countries were using internet surveillance and mobile intercept technologies, or artificial intelligence to monitor particular people using keywords.

It also found had become increasingly common for governments to shut down the entire internet or mobile phone system. The number of intentional internet shutdowns by African governments rose to 25 in 2020 from 21 in 2019, with Algeria, Ethiopia and Sudan the worst-affected countries, said the study.

Disinformation was also increasingly common both from private companies as well as from governments. But researchers also found greater pushback against government moves to repress online activity.

The report documented 65 examples of people making creative use of digital technologies such as SMS, social media, encrypted messaging and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to voice opposition and open new civic spaces online. Other steps to open civic spaces online included citizens using hashtag movements such as the #BringBackOurGirls campaign in Nigeria or the #RhodesMustFall campaign in South Africa.

However, governments still found ways to curtail their efforts and shut down new spaces, said one of the study's authors. "This 'digital authoritarianism' has fundamental implications for democratic societies," Tony Roberts, research fellow at the Institute of Development Studies and co-author of the report, said in a statmement.

"(That's) why it's so important that we raise awareness and build capacity across Africa to promote and protect citizens' digital rights."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria bans mining and flights in NW state after schoolgirl abductions

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari banned mining and imposed a no-flight zone in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Tuesday, vowing to crack down on lawlessness in the area in response to the abduction last week of 279 schoolgirls, since...

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai to become parents soon

Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news...

Yogi rakes up 'Love Jihad', women safety in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women safety and alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling and Love Jihad are continuing unabated while the TMC g...

EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Polands Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Unions top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021