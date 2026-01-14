Tragedy Strikes: Armed Attack Leads to Massacre in Northwestern Cameroon

Fifteen people, including eight children, were killed by armed men in a recent violent assault in northwestern Cameroon, according to a local community leader.

The attack took place in the isolated Ndu area, which has been a hotspot of unrest since 2017, when English-speaking separatists declared their intention to form an independent state.

Though accusations fly between separatists and Cameroon's military, no party has claimed responsibility for this recent tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)