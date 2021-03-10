NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Host AI Pioneers YoshuaBengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun, and Others, at GTC21

Online Conference to Feature Jensen Huang Keynote and 1,300 Talks from Leaders in Data Center, Networking, Graphics and Autonomous Vehicles Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India NVIDIA today announced that its CEO and founder Jensen Huang will host renowned AI pioneers YoshuaBengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun at the company's upcoming technology conference, GTC21, running April 12-16. The event will kick off with a news-filled live-streamed keynote by Huang on April 12 at 8:30 am Pacific.

Bengio, Hinton and LeCun won the 2018 ACM Turing Award, known as the Nobel Prize of computing, for breakthroughs that enabled the deep learning revolution. Their work underpins the proliferation of AI technologies now being adopted around the world, from facial recognition to natural language processing to autonomous machines. Bengio is a professor at the University of Montreal and head of the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms; Hinton is a professor at the University of Toronto and researcher at Google, and LeCun is a professor at New York University and chief AI scientist at Facebook.

More than 100,000 developers, business leaders, creatives and others are expected to register for GTC, including CxOs and IT professionals focused on data center infrastructure. Registration is free and is not required to view the keynote.

In addition to the three Turing winners, major speakers include: • Girish Bablani, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Azure • John Bowman, Director of Data Science, Walmart • SoumithChintala, Research Engineer, Facebook • Rene Haas, President, IP Products Group, Arm • Ganesh Harinath, VP of Engineering, 5G MEC, AI Platforms, Verizon • Daphne Koller, Founder and CEO, Insitro; Co-founder, Coursera • Jesse Levinson, Co-founder, and CTO, Zoox • Kim Libreri, CTO, Epic Games • Danielle Merfeld, Vice President and CTO, GE Renewable Energy • Abhay Parasnis, CTO and Chief Product Officer, Document Cloud, Adobe • Krish Prasad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Platform Business, VMware • Raquel Urtasun, Professor, University of Toronto • Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management, Audi AG Leaders from hundreds of other organizations will also present, including Alibaba, Amazon, Bayer, Citibank, Google, Grubhub, Harvard Medical School, Hyundai Motor Group, IBM, LinkedIn, MIT, Morgan Stanley, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Princeton University, Salesforce, SoftBank, Spotify, Stanford University, and Volkswagen AG.

"GTC brings together a massive ecosystem of developers, researchers and corporate leaders who are using AI and accelerated computing to change the world," said Huang. "We have our strongest program ever this year, highlighted by YoshuaBengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun, among 1,300 sessions focused on every aspect of computing and networking. There is no better place to see the future and how you can help shape it." GTC is unique in supporting the most advanced research in the fields of AI, data science, high performance computing, graphics, edge computing, networking, and autonomous machines. It offers a broad range of live and on-demand sessions for developers, researchers, business leaders and students.

In recent years, the event has increasingly focused on cloud and enterprise computing, where AI breakthroughs are often developed and deployed. The keynote and other talks provide CxOs and IT leaders the latest information on how to configure secure, accelerated data centers that support modern workloads including AI, machine learning and natural language processing.

Attendees will have several ways to engage with presenters and other participants. Connect with Experts sessions allow participants to sign up for specific topics and have their questions answered by NVIDIA subject matter experts in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Dinner with Strangers brings attendees together in casual, moderated small-group conversations focused on various topics of interest. Additionally, registrants will be able to search for, connect and chat with other attendees and presenters throughout the show.

Nearly 300 startups are expected to present in an AI startup track, hosted by the NVIDIA Inception accelerator program. Additionally, AI Day for VCs will showcase venture capital firms partnered with NVIDIA Inception to accelerate the AI startup landscape. Featured speakers include executives, founders and managing partners from leading VCs focused on AI, data science and accelerated computing.

Developers will have an opportunity to acquire new skills with world-class training from NVIDIA's Deep Learning Institute. DLI courses provide powerful learning experiences through in-depth training, hands-on exercises, and access to NVIDIA development platforms. DLI workshops will cover a range of topics from deep learning fundamentals to natural language processing to accelerated computing. Short hands-on training lab sessions are free with GTC registration. Full-day workshops are priced at $249.

GTC provides underrepresented communities access to content and deep learning training through partnerships with minority-serving institutions such as Prairie View A&M, Jackson State and Hampton University, and organizations including Black in AI and LatinX in AI. Additional networking and educational opportunities will be available before and after the event.

See more of what GTC has to offer this spring and register to attend at www.nvidia.com/gtc.

About NVIDIA NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company's pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

