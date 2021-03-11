Adobe Photoshop now runs natively on Macs with new M1 chip

Adobe has released the first version of the Photoshop application that runs natively on the latest Mac models powered by the M1 chip, the company announced on Wednesday.

Photoshop on Macs with M1 is claimed to deliver significant performance gains across the application, with Adobe's internal tests showing a wide range of features running an average of 1.5X the speed of similarly configured previous generation systems. The tests covered a broad scope of activities, including opening and saving files, running filters, and compute-heavy operations like Content-Aware Fill and Select Subject.

Advertisement

"These great performance improvements are just the beginning, and we will continue to work together with Apple to further optimize performance over time. We think our customers using these new Macs will love the difference, too. Don't blink. You might miss the splash screen launching," Adobe wrote in a blog post.

Apart from this, Adobe has also announced two new features for Photoshop on the iPad. These include Cloud Documents Version History and the ability to work on Cloud Documents while offline.

With Cloud Documents Version History available on the updated version of Photoshop on the iPad, users can now browse and revert back for up to 60 days of their history.

Image Credit: Adobe

To view the version history, open the Photoshop app and follow these steps:

In the home screen, either navigate to Home > Recent or Your work > Cloud documents in the left navigation panel.

Your work > Cloud documents in the left navigation panel. Tap the three-dots icon below a cloud document for which you want to access previous versions.

Select Version History and tap the Timeline icon.

Further, Photoshop on iPad users can now make a selected cloud document available for offline use. To make a document offline follow these steps:

Image Credit: Adobe