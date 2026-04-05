Political Storm in Assam: Allegations and Defamation Claims

In a dramatic escalation ahead of the Assam elections, the Congress party has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife of holding passports from three countries and concealing details about her properties. Congress demands that Sarma's nomination be cancelled, citing non-disclosure in his election affidavit.

The allegations presented by Congress' Pawan Khera suggest that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds passports from the UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt, alongside allegations of undisclosed properties in Dubai and a company in Wyoming, USA. Khera questions the couple's intentions, framing accusations in an international context.

Responding strongly, Chief Minister Sarma termed the allegations baseless and politically motivated, vowing to file both criminal and civil defamation cases against Khera. Sarma remained confident that the truth will prevail, accusing Congress of panic as election day approaches, and asserting faith in receiving a significant mandate from the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)