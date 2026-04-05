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Political Storm in Assam: Allegations and Defamation Claims

The Congress alleges that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife holds passports from three countries and conceals property. CM Sarma rejects these claims, calling them malicious, and plans to file defamation cases. The allegations come as Assam prepares for elections, with Congress accusing Sarma of non-disclosure in his affidavit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:30 IST
Political Storm in Assam: Allegations and Defamation Claims
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In a dramatic escalation ahead of the Assam elections, the Congress party has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife of holding passports from three countries and concealing details about her properties. Congress demands that Sarma's nomination be cancelled, citing non-disclosure in his election affidavit.

The allegations presented by Congress' Pawan Khera suggest that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds passports from the UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt, alongside allegations of undisclosed properties in Dubai and a company in Wyoming, USA. Khera questions the couple's intentions, framing accusations in an international context.

Responding strongly, Chief Minister Sarma termed the allegations baseless and politically motivated, vowing to file both criminal and civil defamation cases against Khera. Sarma remained confident that the truth will prevail, accusing Congress of panic as election day approaches, and asserting faith in receiving a significant mandate from the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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