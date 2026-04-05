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Mamata Banerjee's Rally in Congress Stronghold Ignites Political Passion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a vibrant march in Baharampur, Murshidabad, a Congress bastion. She engaged with the public as TMC supporters rallied with flags and placards. TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee contests against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MLA Subrata Maitra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baharampur | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:31 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Rally in Congress Stronghold Ignites Political Passion
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On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a lively march through Baharampur, a town known to be a Congress stronghold under senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Hundreds joined the TMC supremo as she walked along the 1.6-kilometer route from Girja More to Khagra Chowrasta, greeting supporters with folded hands.

Amidst TMC flags and cheerful participants carrying festoons, Banerjee endorsed Naru Gopal Mukherjee, challenging Chowdhury and incumbent BJP MLA Subrata Maitra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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