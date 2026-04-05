Mamata Banerjee's Rally in Congress Stronghold Ignites Political Passion

On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a lively march through Baharampur, a town known to be a Congress stronghold under senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Hundreds joined the TMC supremo as she walked along the 1.6-kilometer route from Girja More to Khagra Chowrasta, greeting supporters with folded hands.

Amidst TMC flags and cheerful participants carrying festoons, Banerjee endorsed Naru Gopal Mukherjee, challenging Chowdhury and incumbent BJP MLA Subrata Maitra.

(With inputs from agencies.)