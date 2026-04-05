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Vijaykumar Vyshak: Rising Star of the IPL

Vijaykumar Vyshak, a promising fast bowler for the Punjab Kings, is making waves in the Indian Premier League. With an eye on constant improvement, he focuses on enhancing his speed and variations. Vyshak aims to contribute significantly to his team, dreaming of playing Test cricket for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:27 IST
Vijaykumar Vyshak: Rising Star of the IPL
Vijaykumar Vyshak
  • Country:
  • India

Vijaykumar Vyshak, currently making a significant impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is on a mission to elevate his game to new heights. The Punjab Kings pacer, who now sets his sights on consistently bowling at speeds approaching 150 kmph, has already enhanced his variations, making him a valuable asset in team dynamics. This season, Vyshak has claimed five wickets in two games, surpassing his previous performance from last year.

At 29, Vyshak has impressed IPL fans with his skillful execution of wide yorkers and slow bouncers. His recent performance against Chennai Super Kings, limiting the opposition's total, showcased his outstanding capabilities as a bowler. Vyshak thrives on challenges and remains unfazed by video analyses that dissect players' styles.

Having begun his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2023, he is now a key player for Punjab Kings. Looking ahead, Vyshak dreams of representing India in Test cricket, although he welcomes opportunities in any format. With continued hard work, guidance from coaches and mentors, and inspiration from fellow cricketers, Vyshak remains focused on his aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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