Amit Shah's Vision for Kerala's Political Transformation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of the upcoming Kerala assembly polls, indicating they are an opportunity to improve the state's future. He urged the Christian community to support NDA and criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan for renaming centrally funded projects for personal credit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has articulated that the forthcoming Kerala assembly elections are not just about changing the governmental guard but about enhancing the state's future prospects.
Speaking at a rally in Kunnathunadu, Shah pointed out the consistent rise in NDA's vote share in Kerala since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He advocated for a BJP-led administration in the state, urging the Christian community's support during Easter festivities.
Shah criticized Kerala's current Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of rebranding centrally funded development projects to claim unjustifiable credit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Courts Christian Community in Kerala Ahead of Elections
Amit Shah Appeals to Christian Community Amid Kerala Election Campaign
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan not 'independent', following path of PM Modi: Cong chief Kharge.
Union Minister Amit Shah wishes Christian community on Easter; appeals to them to support NDA to form govt in Kerala.
BJP Unveils Fifth Candidate List for West Bengal Assembly Elections