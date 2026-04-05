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Amit Shah's Vision for Kerala's Political Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of the upcoming Kerala assembly polls, indicating they are an opportunity to improve the state's future. He urged the Christian community to support NDA and criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan for renaming centrally funded projects for personal credit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:34 IST
Amit Shah's Vision for Kerala's Political Transformation
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has articulated that the forthcoming Kerala assembly elections are not just about changing the governmental guard but about enhancing the state's future prospects.

Speaking at a rally in Kunnathunadu, Shah pointed out the consistent rise in NDA's vote share in Kerala since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He advocated for a BJP-led administration in the state, urging the Christian community's support during Easter festivities.

Shah criticized Kerala's current Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of rebranding centrally funded development projects to claim unjustifiable credit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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