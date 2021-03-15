Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

Last week, Oppo introduced a new fitness band - the Oppo Band Style - in India. The fitness tracker comes with a large AMOLED screen, 12 workout modes and supports continuous SpO2 monitoring as well as real-time heart-rate monitoring.

The Oppo Band Style is very much similar to the immensely popular Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in terms of display, battery life and health monitoring features as well. Let's see how the Oppo Band Style stacks up against the Mi Band 5 and which fitness tracker offers better value for money.

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Design and display

The Oppo Band Style comes with a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED display (126 x 294 pixels) with a 2.5D curved scratch-resistant strengthened glass on top, a 5ATM water resistance rating and more than 40 watch faces to choose from. The band comes with 50 meters water resistance rating and two strap materials to choose from:

Style Strap with metal buckle/fluor rubber band (Black and Vanilla)

with metal buckle/fluor rubber band (Black and Vanilla) Sport Strap with TPU band (Black)

The Mi Band 5 boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display (126 x 294) with 2.5D curved glass on top and a 5ATM waterproof rating. Users have more than 100 watch faces to choose from. The fitness band comes with a standard black-color strap, but users have other options - Teal, Purple, Navy Blue and Orange- that can be purchased separately at Rs 299 each.

Winner: It's a tie

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Health monitoring

The Oppo Band Style offers 12 exercise modes- Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, Yoga. Health monitoring features onboard the band include- continuous SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring, sleep monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, daily activity tracking, get-up reminders and breathing exercise.

On the other hand, the Mi Band 5 supports 11 pro sports modes - Outdoor running, power walking, cycling, indoor running, pool swimming, freestyle, indoor cycling, elliptical, jump rope, yoga, rowing machine. Health monitoring features include- 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress monitoring and women's health tracking.

Winner: Oppo Band Style

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Battery

The Oppo Band Style comes with a 100mAh battery which charges in 1.5 hours and lasts up to 12 days on a single full charge.

In contrast, the Mi Band 5 is equipped with a 125 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days in normal mode and up to 21 days in power saving mode. It takes about 2 hours to fully charge.

Winner: Mi Band 5

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Connectivity and compatibility

The Oppo Band Style supports Bluetooth BLE 5.0 for wireless connectivity and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 OS or higher versions. Currently, the band is not compatible with iOS, but the company promises to release the iOS compatibility software soon.

In contrast, the Mi Band 5 is compatible with devices booting Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE for wireless connection.

Winner: Mi Band 5

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Smart features

The Oppo Band Style offers support for message notifications, incoming call notifications, call rejection, Timer/Stopwatch, alarms, weather reports, music playback control, camera control and Find my phone.

The Mi Band 5 supports remote camera control, music playback, find my phone, phone muting, incoming call notification, do not disturb (DND), app notifications, event reminder, weather forecast, timer, alarm, custom dials and OTA upgrades.

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Price

The Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,799 whereas the Mi Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499.

Winner: Xiaomi Mi Band 5