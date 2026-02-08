Pan-India Cyber Fraud Scheme Uncovered: 12 Arrested

A major pan-India cyber investment fraud with international links was brought to light following the arrest of 12 suspects from six states, police confirmed. The crackdown, involving collaboration between the Ministry of Telecommunications and local authorities, revealed a complex racket targeting unsuspecting investors via WhatsApp groups.

Aligarh cyber crime officials identified approximately 600 WhatsApp groups allegedly used to deceive and defraud investors across India, according to SP (Rural) Amrit Jain. The swift investigation is credited with preventing fraudulent activities amounting to an estimated Rs 500 crore, which threatened to victimize over 1.5 lakh individuals nationwide.

The case surfaced when Dinesh Sharma, a retired banker, reported losing over Rs 11 lakh to a fraudulent WhatsApp investment scheme. Initial investments yielded returns, boosting his confidence before he was defrauded of a larger sum. Efforts by the cyber crime cell have led to partial recovery of the funds and broader exposure of the fraudulent network.

(With inputs from agencies.)