Flipkart Electronics Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 11, Poco X3 and more phones

Flipkart Electronics Sale is kicking off tomorrow i.e. March 16th and will last until March 20th. During this period, the e-commerce platform will be offering huge discounts on some of the most popular smartphones including the iPhone 11, Poco X3, Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung S20 FE and Samsung A51, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:46 IST
iPhone 11.

In addition, Flipkart will be offering no-cost EMI options, exchange benefits, complete mobile protection and an additional 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some of the exciting deals on smartphones:

iPhone 11 - Rs 46,999

The iPhone 11 64GB model which is currently retailing at Rs 51,999 will get a price cut of Rs 5,000 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale, bringing down its price to Rs 46,999. An instant discount of 10 percent is also available on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Highlights

  • Display:6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD
  • Processor: A13 Bionic Chip
  • Memory: 64GB ROM
  • Camera: 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera

Poco X3: Rs 14,499

The Poco X3 64GB model is currently listed for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart and during the sale, the device will be offered at a discounted price tag of Rs 14,999.

Highlights

  • Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+; 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Memory: 6GB RAM | 64GB ROM
  • Camera: 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP Front Camera
  • Battery: 6000mAh

Poco M2 Pro: Rs 11,999

The Poco M2 Pro was introduced last year and currently, Flipkart is selling the device for Rs 12,999. During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the platform will be offering Poco M2 Pro for Rs 11,999.

Highlights

  • Dsiplay: 6.67-inch Full HD+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP Front
  • Battery: 5000mAh

Nokia 5.4: Rs 10,999

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the Nokia 5.4 4GB+64GB model will be available for Rs 10,999, down from the current price tag of Rs 13,999.

Highlights

  • Display:6.39 inch HD+
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Camera:48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front
  • Battery:4000mAh

Redmi 9 Prime: Rs 9,499

Flipkart will be selling the Redmi 9 Prime 64GB model for Rs 9,499.

Highlights

  • Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G80
  • Camera: 13MP Rear | 8MP Front
  • Battery:5020mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Rs 44,999

Flipkart will offer an additional Rs 7,000 exchange discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) that is available for Rs 44,999 on the platform.

Highlights

  • Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED / 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 990
  • Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear | 32MP Front
  • Battery: 4500mAh

