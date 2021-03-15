Flipkart Electronics Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 11, Poco X3 and more phones

Flipkart Electronics Sale is kicking off tomorrow i.e. March 16th and will last until March 20th. During this period, the e-commerce platform will be offering huge discounts on some of the most popular smartphones including the iPhone 11, Poco X3, Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung S20 FE and Samsung A51, among others.

In addition, Flipkart will be offering no-cost EMI options, exchange benefits, complete mobile protection and an additional 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some of the exciting deals on smartphones:

iPhone 11 - Rs 46,999

The iPhone 11 64GB model which is currently retailing at Rs 51,999 will get a price cut of Rs 5,000 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale, bringing down its price to Rs 46,999. An instant discount of 10 percent is also available on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Highlights

Display:6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD

Processor: A13 Bionic Chip

Memory: 64GB ROM

Camera: 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera

Poco X3: Rs 14,499

The Poco X3 64GB model is currently listed for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart and during the sale, the device will be offered at a discounted price tag of Rs 14,999.

Highlights

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+; 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Memory: 6GB RAM | 64GB ROM

Camera: 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP Front Camera

Battery: 6000mAh

Poco M2 Pro: Rs 11,999

The Poco M2 Pro was introduced last year and currently, Flipkart is selling the device for Rs 12,999. During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the platform will be offering Poco M2 Pro for Rs 11,999.

Highlights

Dsiplay: 6.67-inch Full HD+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP Front

Battery: 5000mAh

Nokia 5.4: Rs 10,999

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the Nokia 5.4 4GB+64GB model will be available for Rs 10,999, down from the current price tag of Rs 13,999.

Highlights

Display:6.39 inch HD+

Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Camera:48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front

Battery:4000mAh

Redmi 9 Prime: Rs 9,499

Flipkart will be selling the Redmi 9 Prime 64GB model for Rs 9,499.

Highlights

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

Camera: 13MP Rear | 8MP Front

Battery:5020mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Rs 44,999

Flipkart will offer an additional Rs 7,000 exchange discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) that is available for Rs 44,999 on the platform.

Highlights