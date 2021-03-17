IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1
Leveraging advanced 5G connectivity with artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud and edge computing capabilities, the Studio will develop, test and benchmark real-world Industry 4.0 use cases involving autonomous guided vehicles, collaborative robots, 3-D augmented reality, and real-time AI visual and acoustic recognition and classification.Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:10 IST
IBM, along with its partners Samsung Electronics, M1 and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), has opened a 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 Studio aimed at developing and testing innovative Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises across Singapore and the region.
Leveraging advanced 5G connectivity with artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud and edge computing capabilities, the Studio will develop, test and benchmark real-world Industry 4.0 use cases involving autonomous guided vehicles, collaborative robots, 3-D augmented reality, and real-time AI visual and acoustic recognition and classification.
"The opening of the Studio in Singapore is an important milestone in applying 5G-enabled mobile and network solutions with Industry 4.0 capabilities to help transform manufacturing. Samsung is pleased to be collaborating with IBM, IMDA, and M1 in this groundbreaking project to help make 5G a reality for customers," said KC Choi, Executive Vice President & Global Head of B2B Business, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.
Industry 4.0 use cases are built on Red OpenShift and employ IBM's AI solutions for visual and acoustic analysis and augmented reality (AR) technologies. The trio has collaborated to deliver solutions that take advantage of the ultra-low latency, high reliability, and security of 5G connectivity, combining Samsung's standalone 5G network solutions and mobile devices, IBM's hybrid cloud, edge computing and AI technologies and M1's engineering and network services expertise in the designing and integration of 5G SA solutions and formulation of 5G test cases to meet the regulatory requirement.
The IBM Industry 4.0 Studio will explore seven key areas including:
- Visual Recognition solutions using IBM Maximo Visual Inspection
- Acoustic Insights
- Augmented reality (AR) solution, a collaboration between IBM Singapore and IBM Haifa Research Lab
- Complex use cases for automated guided vehicles and collaborative robots, enabled by the low latency of 5G
- AI models developed and deployed on edge servers
- Container-based applications
- 5G end-to-end solutions and vertical use cases for private networks
"This project builds on IBM's long-standing strategic partnership with Samsung, and a shared vision with M1 and IMDA, to help businesses tap into emerging hybrid cloud and AI technologies that will define their future success," said Brenda Harvey, General Manager, IBM APAC.
- READ MORE ON:
- Industry 4.0 studio Singapore
- Industry 4.0
- 5G
- IBM
- Samsung
- M1
- IMDA
- Red OpenShift
ALSO READ
ZTE ranks global top 3 for sustainable leadership in 5G declared Standard-Essential Patents to ETSI
IBM gets Cloud Service Provider empanelment from MeitY
Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney
Ericsson Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers Report
Nokia, QTnet join forces to deploy first local 5G private wireless network