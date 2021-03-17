Left Menu

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset now available in 30 markets globally

Updated: 17-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 11:59 IST
Microsft Xbox Wireless Headset.

Microsoft's new USD100 Xbox Wireless Headset is now available for purchase in 30 markets worldwide. Introduced last month, the headset comes with an intuitive design, intelligent mic features and support for spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X.

Microsoft said that the Xbox Wireless Headset will be available in more markets later this year. As far as its India availability is concerned, the wireless headset will be available starting October 5th, 2021, according to Xbox's official India website.

Specs and features

The Xbox Wireless Headset features a durable frame with an inner metal headband, rubberized dial rings for grip, and a fully adjustable mic that automatically tucks up and out of the way when not in use. The headset is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single full charge that takes 3 hours and it offers up to 4 hours of battery life with just 30 minutes of charging.

On the performance front, the headset offers support for spatial sound technologies, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X for audio precision and intelligent mic features including voice isolation, auto-mute and indicator light on the mic focus on speech audio vs. surrounding sound.

The Xbox Wireless Headset is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices with Bluetooth.

