Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, the successor to the Mi Smart Band 5 (aka Mi Band 5), will be launching on March 29th in China, the company confirmed on Friday.

The Chinese technology giant will unveil the Mi Smart Band 6 alongside a slate of new ecosystem products at the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch event which will take place virtually on March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8). Earlier this week, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra will also be launched at the March 29 event.

Are you ready for the brand new #MiSmartBand6?It's time to start making your new exercise plans!Don't miss the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29. Stay #OneStepAhead and discover all during the #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/xB7mceUT3a — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 26, 2021

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is expected to bring significant improvements over its predecessor. However, recent leaks have suggested that the upcoming fitness band will be borrowing the design from its predecessor. Recently, the band was spotted on the EU Declaration of Conformity page, confirming support for magnetic charging.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The Mi Smart Band 6 is expected to come with a bigger display, a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation level and new activity modes such as Zumba, kickboxing and basketball. As always, the fitness band is expected to have two versions in China- standard and NFC edition.

The Mi Band 6 will also be making its way to India as it has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).