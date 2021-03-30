Left Menu

Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer students learning opportunities related to space

Ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students. The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will facilitate applied science opportunities for students who will be able to send commands to, and access data from a satellite operating in space. We have always believed in the power of creation through exploration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:19 IST
Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer students learning opportunities related to space
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@whitehatjunior)

Ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students.

The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will facilitate applied science opportunities for students who will be able to send commands to, and access data from a satellite operating in space.

''We have always believed in the power of creation through exploration. This partnership is a testament to our mission of enabling kids to think beyond the obvious and aim for the stars, quite literally,'' Whitehat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj said in a statement.

The contract entails a satellite launch in December 2021, which will have a payload dedicated to WhiteHat Jr that provides its students with exciting learning opportunities related to space.

Also, WhiteHat Jr students will have access to another satellite on a trial basis scheduled for launch in June 2021. Both satellites will leverage the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare, the statement said.

There will be over 30 sensors onboard each satellite, including infrared, temperature, sun sensor, gyroscope, etc.

''From analyzing sensor data to relaying messages to and fro, the advanced learning opportunities that students would get are endless.

''Moreover, students would be able to participate in different ways of orchestrating space data on WhiteHat Jr's payload computer (a Raspberry Pi 4 with a direct link to the main onboard computer),'' the statement said.

WhiteHat Jr claims to have more than 175,000 students from around the world and an 11,000 women-only teacher workforce.

''We are really excited to partner with WhiteHat Jr. This marks the first mission where a partner is fully dedicated to advancing the education of children from an early age. EnduroSat has long advocated for space education to be democratized and made available to everyone through our own Spaceport Academy," EnduroSat founder and CEO Raycho Raychev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Like Judas betrayed Lord Jesus Christ for a few pieces of silver, LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold, says PM attacking Left over smuggling scam at poll rally.

Like Judas betrayed Lord Jesus Christ for a few pieces of silver, LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold, says PM attacking Left over smuggling scam at poll rally....

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $560/MT For April

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO LPG CONTRACT PRICES FOR APRIL 2021 ARE AS FOLLOWS PROPANE 560.00MT, BUTANE 530.00MT Further company coverage...

Coal scam: Key accused Anup Majhi appears before CBI sleuths

Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, appeared before CBI sleuths on Tuesday at the agencys Nizam Palace office here to face interrogation.Sources in the CBI said Majhi, over the past four months, ha...

India's Best Companies to Exchange Best Practices for Leadership, DEI And Success at 2021 India Online Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Johnson Johnson, Ecott, lead as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- House of Rose Professional HORP announced today that leaders from India and the worlds best Companies would exchange best practices for l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021