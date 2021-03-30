Left Menu

LinkedIn embraces global trend for gender pronouns option on profiles

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Professional networking site LinkedIn will let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in the United States, Britain, Sweden and Ireland from Wednesday in a nod to global debate about what it means to be male or female. Users in the four countries will now be able to say on their profiles whether they like to be referred to with the gender neutral they or them rather than he or him or she and her - a step the platform said responded to demand from members.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:06 IST
LinkedIn embraces global trend for gender pronouns option on profiles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Professional networking site LinkedIn will let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in the United States, Britain, Sweden and Ireland from Wednesday in a nod to global debate about what it means to be male or female.

Users in the four countries will now be able to say on their profiles whether they like to be referred to with the gender neutral they or them rather than he or him or she and her - a step the platform said responded to demand from members. "Clearly members want to feel empowered about how they self-identify," said Bef Ayenew, head of engineering for identity and profile at LinkedIn, which has 738 million members in 200 countries and regions worldwide.

"We've already seen them 'hacking' their names and adding their gender pronouns because the feature itself was not available, so there is clearly an express need to do this within our member base," Ayenew told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. According to a survey conducted this month by the Censuswide consultancy, both hiring managers and job seekers showed strong approval for the inclusion of preferred pronouns on resumes.

Among those looking for jobs, 70% said they felt it was important for recruiters to know individuals' chosen pronouns, a statement 72% of prospective employers agreed with, adding that their inclusion "showed respect" for others. Other social media platforms already allow users to opt for gender-neutral pronouns.

In 2014, Facebook announced a "new custom gender option to help you better express your own identity", the social media platform said at the time, allowing users to opt for non-binary definitions of their gender. LinkedIn's decision to follow suit comes amid fierce debate in countries such as Britain and the United States over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions should recognise non-traditional notions about gender.

Veteran British human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said LinkedIn's move was to be "applauded", but sounded a note of caution. "The fact that it's only being rolled out in four liberal countries begs the question: Why?" Tatchell said in emailed comments. "One drawback might be that some employers who use LinkedIn to find new staff might baulk at hiring people who they deem to have the 'wrong pronouns'."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu Municipal Corporation officer demoted for not taking action against illegal constructions

An enforcement inspector in the Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC was demoted to the rank of sanitary inspector after an inquiry found him guilty of not taking action against illegal constructions in his area of jurisdiction here, an official...

Amazon union vote enters final stretch in watershed moment for U.S. labor

The National Labor Relations Board has begun reviewing ballots from Amazon.com Incs workers in Alabama, who have voted on whether to form a union, with momentum for future labor organizing at Americas second-largest private employer hanging...

Syria's Assad says traders profiting from currency crash will be punished

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that traders profiting from the collapse of the Syrian pound, which hit an all-time low this month, would be punished.The fall of the currency, which has rebounded somewhat since hitting 4,00...

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021