New PUBG Lite downloads no longer available; service to shut down on April 29th

With less than a month remaining until the service gets closed, new downloads for the game have already been shut down. However, players can continue to play the game and spend in-game credits, including the L-COIN, as normal until the termination time. Player support for PUBG Lite will end on May 29th, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:23 IST
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Lite (PUBG Lite), a free-to-play adaptation of the immensely popular action game created specifically for lower-end devices, is terminating the service on April 29th.

The game transitioned into a fully free-to-play game in November 2020 when its publishers announced the termination of the L-COIN (paid cash) top-up system.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," the game publisher wrote in a blog post.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that the service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC). We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone. We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us and please look forward to our future endeavors," the post further added.

It is worth mentioning that PUBG Lite Facebook will be open even after the game service termination on April 29th.

