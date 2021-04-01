ESO: Console Enhanced to hit Xbox Series X|S consoles on June 8

The Optimized version of The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO: Console Enhanced) will be coming to the new Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S consoles on June 8, 2021.

Utilizing the native power of the new consoles, the game's fidelity and performance will be dramatically boosted. These visual enhancements include improvements to the game's draw distance, antialiasing, reflections, lighting, and more.;

The optimized version of The Elder Scrolls Online will be offered as a free digital download for all Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S players who can even run the game at 60fps in Performance Mode. The game's draw distance has almost been doubled and reflections have been improved, providing a massive boost to the game's level of detail and realism.

Further, with ESO: Console Enhanced, the ability for new-generation consoles to use high-resolution textures has also been unlocked while improved antialiasing will help smooth out the jagged edges of foliage, grass, and structures in the game.

Other improvements that will be coming with ESO: Console Enhanced include:

Ambient Occlusion with Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI) - for more realistic and natural indirect lighting

Shadows - shadow resolution has been doubled and set to the PC equivalent of "Ultra"

Depth of Field - for creating smoother and more realistic background views

Loading times - loading times have been nearly cut in half on average

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will launch on Xbox Series X|S, |S consoles in tandem with the Blackwood Chapter and Update 30 on June 8. However, Xbox Series X|S, | Xbox Series X|S players can try The Elder Scrolls Online right now with the Free Play Days event which will is live until April 13. They can access the ESO base game that includes 23 zones, four classes, and the main storyline.