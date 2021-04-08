The Innovation Hub of Siemens Healthineers in Bengaluru to set standards for the workplace of the future

• The futuristic campus aims to intensify collaboration and creativity, coupled with environment-friendly, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions.

• When completed, the campus will be Healthineers' largest site globally in terms of built-up area.

BENGALURU, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Healthineers announced the winner of their architecture competition for the upcoming 'Innovation Hub' in Bengaluru today. The company invited six architecture firms to participate in a contest to design a campus that combines the existing research and development center and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for entry-level medical imaging products. The campus will also house the Indian Sales headquarters and is to be set up over the next five years with an investment of INR 1,300 crores.

The winning design was developed by Eller + Eller of Duesseldorf, Germany. Their proposal has many futuristic elements to enable people to be more collaborative and creative. These aspects are especially important as the innovation hub will play an increasingly instrumental role in creating impactful solutions to address healthcare challenges for international and Indian markets.

The design sets standards for the workplace of the future through its open design and networked campus concept with terraced buildings of varying heights connected by skywalks and sky gardens and arranged around an experience center. Stairs will not only connect floors but will also serve as a collaborative meeting place. The abundance of glass and open views blur the borders between the inside and the outside.

The jury was also impressed by the emphasis on sustainable implementation, the focus on reducing water consumption, and generating environmentally friendly electricity on the roofs via semi-transparent photovoltaic systems. The design also exploits the prevailing wind direction for natural cooling.

One of the jury members was Dileep Mangsuli, who was recently appointed as the Head of Siemens Healthineers Development Center. In his new role, Dileep will expand the digital capabilities within the Innovation Hub and drive the development of products for emerging markets.

Speaking about the winning entry, Dileep summarizes: ''We were looking for a campus feeling, with lots of open spaces, coupled with an iconic design to represent the open-culture in our company. Eller + Eller's proposal had all these properties and classical design elements, and that is why it is a winner.'' ''Recognizing the strategic importance of Siemens Healthineers' Innovation Hub, our highly committed team ensured that our design truly reflects their way of working. A campus provides a forum for this remarkable culture; where, many committed people can come together, exchange ideas and network to discover and develop new things together. We are very pleased that we were able to convince the jury of our concept, against renowned international competition to win this prestigious architectural contest,'' said Erasmus Eller, Dipl.-Ing. Architect BDA Key features of the new-state-of-the-art-center • 70,000 square meters of office space for the development center and 5,000 square meters of manufacturing space in the first phase. In a second phase, a total area of around 114,000 square meters will be added. This will make the campus the company's largest location in the world in terms of area.

• Green, climate-friendly, and connected campus - green terraces at 38 to 53 meters high with sporting areas for badminton, volleyball, or cricket, while others can catch up for a meeting in the Working Café.

• The green surroundings and the pleasant climate provide an opportunity to host townhalls in the covered outdoors.

• The building will be a combination of open and private workspaces with an atmosphere of a busy locality with cafes, shops, and offices rather than that of a closed office complex.

About Siemens Healthineers Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, and in-vivo diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 54,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

