Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers, Swansea to boycott social media in stand against online abuse

Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City will take a stand against online abuse and discrimination by boycotting social media for a week, the two clubs said on Thursday. Rangers said that from 7pm local time (1800 GMT) on Thursday none of their players or management would post any content for seven days.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:44 IST
Soccer-Rangers, Swansea to boycott social media in stand against online abuse
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City will take a stand against online abuse and discrimination by boycotting social media for a week, the two clubs said on Thursday.

Rangers said that from 7pm local time (1800 GMT) on Thursday none of their players or management would post any content for seven days. Swansea announced a similar move earlier on Thursday. Several players from the two teams have been racially abused in recent weeks.

"We can confirm that as a board and as a club, we are fully behind our players and management on this issue," Rangers said in a statement. "Furthermore, we have arranged to meet Facebook and Instagram to underline our growing concerns." Swansea said they had written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling for more stringent policing and punishments for users guilty of sending abusive messages.

"We feel it is right to take a stand against behaviour that is a blight on our sport, and society at large," Swansea said in a statement. Swansea's boycott will cover their Championship matches against Millwall on Saturday and the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Liverpool on Wednesday condemned "abhorrent" racial abuse of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane on social media after the trio were targeted following their 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. They were the latest in a long list of Premier League players to be racially abused online, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and Arsenal's Willian and Eddie Nketiah.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on Thursday said he would hand over control of his social media accounts to the Cybersmile Foundation, an anti-cyberbullying charity, to raise awareness on the impact online abuse can have on people. "I have seriously considered deleting my social media accounts in the last few weeks but instead I want to use my platforms to try and drive positive change," Henderson said on Twitter.

With English soccer bodies piling pressure on social media companies to tackle the issue, Instagram has announced a series of measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on more than 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019. Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry deleted his social media accounts last month to protest against platforms for not taking action against anonymous account holders who are guilty of racism and bullying online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lyon scrape shootout Cup win over third-tier Red Star

Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais were given an almighty scare in their French Cup round of 16 tie on Thursday by third-tier Red Star FC, who recovered from two goals down to force a draw 2-2 after 90 minutes before succumbing 5-4 on penalt...

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...

N.Irish leaders set aside arguing to urge end to violence

Northern Irelands power-sharing government put aside factional differences on Thursday to appeal for calm after more than a week of nightly violence partly fuelled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.H...

Egypt to produce up to 80 mln Sinovac vaccine doses annually- minister

Egypt has agreed with Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021