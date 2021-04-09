Left Menu

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:52 IST
US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station
Representative image

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 12:42 pm (0742 GMT, 3:42 a.m. EDT) aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

They are set to dock at the station after a two-orbit, three-hour journey.

It's the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first mission.

During their mission, the crew will work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science.

The launch comes three days before the 60th anniversary of the first human flight to space by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and the 40th anniversary of the first launch of NASA's space shuttle.

On the space outpost, the trio will join NASA's Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Rubins, Ryzhikov, and Kud-Sverchkov arrived in a Soyuz ship in October; Hopkins, Glover, Walker, and Noguchi — the crew of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience — joined them in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

