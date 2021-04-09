Honor Band 6 vs Huawei Band 6: What's the difference?

Left Menu

In terms of design, specs and features, the Huawei Band 6 is almost identical to the Honor Band 6 which debuted in China in November 2020. In this article, we will compare both wearables to identify the differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:56 IST
In terms of design, specs and features, the Huawei Band 6 (R) is almost identical to the Honor Band 6 (L) which debuted in China in November 2020.

Last week, the Huawei Band 6 debuted in Malaysia as the company's latest fitness tracker and now it has landed in its domestic market - China - where it also has an NFC edition.

Design and display

Both the Huawei Band 6 and Honor Band 6 sport a big rectangular 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display with 194 x 368-pixels resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top. Both are water-resistant up to 50 meters and come with a removable silicone strap.

While the Honor Band 6 comes in Black, Pink and Grey colours, the Huawei Band 6 has four colour options- Black, Green, Orange, Pink.

Health and fitness tracking

The Honor Band 6 is equipped with 10 professional sports modes including Walking, Cycling, Swimming, Rowing Machine and Elliptical Trainer etc. whereas the Huawei Band 6 comes with 96 different exercise modes including running, swimming, elliptical, rowing, treadmill, among others.

Both fitness trackers support:

  • blood oxygen level monitoring (SpO2)
  • 24/7 heart-rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal rates
  • sleep tracking with professional sleep improving suggestions, stress monitoring with deep breathing, female health-tracking
  • female cycle tracker

In addition, the Huawei Band 6 supports stress monitoring with a built-in breath training guide.

Honor Band 6 vs Huawei Band 6: Battery life

On a single charge, both wearables are claimed to last up to up to 14 days in typical usage scenarios and up to 10 days in heavy usage scenarios. With support for magnetic fast charge, it takes about 65 minutes to fully charge their 180mAh battery.

Honor Band 6 vs Huawei Band 6: Price

In China, the Honor Band 6 standard edition is priced at CNY249 (approx. Rs 2,800) while the NFC edition is priced at CNY289 (approx. Rs 3,300). On the other hand, the Huawei Band 6 carries a price tag of CNY269 (approx. Rs 3,100) for the standard edition and CNY349 (approx. Rs 4,000) for the NFC edition.

Final Word

While the Honor Band 6 and the Huawei Band 6 are nearly similar in all aspects, the latter is a little bit costlier. However, the Huawei Band 6 also features more exercise modes - nearly 100 - as compared to the Honor Band 6 which packs only 10 sports modes and supports stress monitoring too.

