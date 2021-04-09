Left Menu

RED FM Gears up for T20 Season with 'Saara India Sara Ra Ra'

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir 93.5 RED FM, Indias leading and most awarded private radio networks has kick-started its campaign Saara India Sara Ra Ra. Just like every other year, Red FM is all set to bring the best of action through our campaign, Saara India Sara Ra Ra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:05 IST
RED FM Gears up for T20 Season with 'Saara India Sara Ra Ra'

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio networks has kick-started its campaign ‘Saara India Sara Ra Ra’. The campaign will be capturing the electrifying feeling of annual T20 tournament, and celebrating the homecoming of T20 tournament for all fans across the country. With exciting daily cricket contests, comedy series, stories from stadium and more, the campaign will include all things cricket. Renowned poet, Dr. Sunil Jogi will be will doing contemporary poetry on cricket in ‘Jogira’ style. The cricket frenzy is incomplete without music and to add to the hysteria, Red FM will launch an anthem, which encompasses the cricket madness. As part of the campaign, cricket fans will get opportunities to win exciting prizes through contests. Commenting on the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “After witnessing a year full of lockdowns and the previous edition that was held in the UAE, it’s time for people to enjoy cricket in their home states. Sport comes as a relief and brings with it the hope of a better tomorrow. Just like every other year, Red FM is all set to bring the best of action through our campaign, ‘Saara India Sara Ra Ra’. The one sporting event that unites ‘Saara India’ will be celebrated in a very ‘desi-cool’ style, in other words the ‘Jogira’ style which is a splendid musical rendition; talking about T20 season this year.” The campaign will be executed in key markets across the country with double entertainment along with the regular updates from the matches. About 93.5 RED FM We are Irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today’s Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is ‘BajaateRaho!’ at RED FM we always speak up for the right, for the people. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the ‘station for expression’ by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we don’t follow the herd and its testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 433 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION & BEST RJs. Image: Saara India Sara Ra Ra PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

5 arrested for killing 75-year-old man

Police on Friday arrested five persons on charge of killing a man in Odishas Ganjma district whom they suspected to be practising witchcraft in the village.A 75-year old man at Dhiniripankal village was stoned to death on March 29 by the ac...

Navalny's defense team files new complaint with European Court of Human Rights

Moscow Russia, April 9 ANISputnik Alexey Navalnys lawyer has told German Der Spiegel magazine that the defense team of the jailed Russian opposition activist had filed new complaints with the European Court of Human Rights ECHR. Navalny wen...

MP: 7 inmates of Bhopal central jail test COVID-19 positive

At least seven prisoners of the central jail in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal district tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, an official said.The infected inmates were admitted to the government hospital for tuberculosis patients after they t...

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021