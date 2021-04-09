Ginkgo Bioworks in talks with Harry Sloan-led SPAC for over $20 bln deal - Bloomberg News

Ginkgo Bioworks in talks with Harry Sloan-led SPAC for over $20 bln deal - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:58 IST
Biotechnology startup Ginkgo Bioworks is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Harry Sloan, in a transaction valued at around $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Ginkgo Bioworks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
