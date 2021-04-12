Five Easy Ways to Get Instagram Followers

An Instagram followers increase is super helpful in getting brand deals, sponsorships, and increasing your audience on different social media platforms. You can get followers on Instagram fast and easily by a few following simple and organized tips. The devil is in the details! Get them without an Instagram followers app or any gimmicks. Here's how.

Gain authentic followers on Instagram by following easy tips like these:

Consistent Instagram posts

Like with any pursuit, consistency with your Instagram posts is key for an Instagram followers increase. quick and easy. This is a simple recommendation and it makes the biggest impact. Keep in mind your initial objective with Instagram: Making fun content. The whole point of Instagram is appealing content and ensuring you keep your target audience entertained is key. Most popular Instagram accounts have very intriguing feeds with fresh and trending content. Post Reels, Stories, IGTV Videos and do Live Stories to create interactive posts. It's a great way to build your brand and show your audience who you are.

It's simple: When you post daily, your Instagram followers' eyes are kept entertained. They grow an interest in your Instagram content and your online life. This makes you a good candidate for brands and other sponsorship opportunities. But ensure you don't compromise on content quality. At the end of the day, you have to increase your Instagram followers engagement to ensure the Instagram algorithm favors you.

Open conversations and reply to comments

Since we're on the topic of creating engaging content, let's touch upon engaging in conversation with your audience. You can increase your Instagram followers fast by increasing activity in terms of communicating with them on Instagram. Engage with your followers and other accounts as well to spread your reach.

Reply to comments, post questions in your captions, and try polls on your stories. Ask them to drop a question via Instagram's story feature as well. You can reply to their stories as well. This opens networks of communication with your followers and unfollowers alike and gets picked up by the Instagram algorithm. This method is a great way of giving the green signal to Instagram algorithms for story views to go up, and followers too.

Quick idea: You can start a trend and tag people you want to nominate. It increases engagement in a more fun way.

Play with words

Use captions to your advantage. You can run a simple web search to look for 'Instagram hashtags for followers. Insert the hashtags in your post captions. Ensure your IGTV Video has a fun title with keywords in it so that users feel intrigued enough to tap on it and view your video. This will make them want to comment on your posts as well. Subsequently, you gain more traction with the Instagram algorithm.

Post fun questions in your captions, tag people in it, and share your thoughts and ideas. This will make people want to engage with your content more which is exactly why they follow influencers. Humour and eye-catching dialogues save the day!

Enhance your Instagram bio to get followers

A great Instagram bio helps you build your brand and introduces your followers to your profile with a bang. It's the first thing your followers and potential followers see after your Instagram profile picture.

It's the equivalent of a landing page of a website you click on. If it looks attractive, you are going to want to go on scrolling. Keep a sleek and clear profile picture. Add a link to your bio, a funny caption, and a popular hashtag you resonate with it. This makes your profile easy to comprehend and automatically attracts followers. A simple and fun bio assists you in your endeavor to increase Instagram followers fast.

Quick tip: Emojism hashtags and catchphrases are great for building your brand.

Share your Instagram presence on other social media platforms

You need to reach more social media followers across platforms so that they search for your profile on Instagram and other apps alike. We term this as follower-grabbing. It's a great way of increasing your follower count everywhere. Increasing Instagram followers via this method is a fool-proof method. Similarly, if your YouTube channel or Facebook account has a good following, you can share your Instagram post and account there. This will help you to increase Instagram likes fast and easy.

Other websites and apps that can help you gain traction are Reddit, Twitter, and your own personal website if you have one!

Follow these simple tips to increase Instagram followers in an authentic and fair manner. Doing so will prevent you from getting flagged off by the platform for using unfair means such as Instagram followers apps that make fake profiles for you. You don't have to pay for followers anymore. All you have to do is make good content, engage with your audience and keep it organic for genuine growth.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)