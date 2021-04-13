Left Menu

Apple backs far-reaching emissions disclosure rules

Apple Inc on Tuesday called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require companies to disclose emissions including from their "value chain," according to a Tweet from Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:04 IST
Apple backs far-reaching emissions disclosure rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Tuesday called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require companies to disclose emissions including from their "value chain," according to a Tweet from Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson. The comments marked the most specific prescription to date from a large public company about what disclosures are needed, said Veena Ramani, senior program director for Ceres, a Boston-based climate advocacy group.

The SEC last month said it will seek input on how companies might report on their greenhouse gas emissions and other climate factors. Investors have poured money into funds that use environmental, social and governance factors to pick stocks, but a lack of common standards has made it hard to compare issuers' operations.

In her Tweet Apple's Jackson, a former U.S. environmental regulator, said Apple "believes that the SEC should issue rules to require that companies disclose third-party-audited emissions information to the public, covering all scopes of emissions, direct and indirect, and the value chain." The term "value chain" would appear to refer to so-called Scope 3 emissions that result from the use of a company's products by other parties. Calls to publish the data can be controversial.

In reporting its Scope 3 emissions in January for the first time, ExxonMobil Corp wrote that the data "is less certain and less consistent because it includes the indirect emissions resulting from the consumption and use of a company's products occurring outside of its control."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Look for viability of complete lockdown in worst affected districts of UP:HC  

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where COVID-19 has spread at alarming rate in the last two or three weeks saying if the situation is n...

Odisha govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 preparations to hospitals

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the health and family welfare department of the state government on Tuesday had asked all districts administrations to activate all government and private COVID-19 hospitals and medical faci...

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has planned to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin-towers in New York.The President is ...

European medicines watchdog says reviewing blood clot reports

The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Tuesday it was reviewing cases of rare blood clots in women who had taken Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. federal health authorities recommended pausing the use of the shot. In a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021