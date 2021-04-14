Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with latest-gen Intel/AMD Ryzen processors launched

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the fourth generation of its Surface laptops to keep up with the new reality of hybrid work. Powered by the latest generation of Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, the Surface Laptop 4 is claimed to deliver exceptional performance, connectivity, and entertainment.

Specifications

Both the Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch and 15-inch model boast a PixelSense Display with 2256 x 1504-pixels and 2496 x 1664-pixels resolution, respectively and support Surface Pen.

The processors are paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB removable solid-state drive (SSD) storage. The device runs on Windows 10 Pro and is claimed to last up to 19 hours of battery life.

In terms of security, the Surface Laptop 4 is equipped with a Hardware TPM 2.0 chip that provides enterprise security and BitLocker support. In addition, the AMD models are the first to ship as certified Windows 10 Secured-core PCs while the Intels models will ship with Windows enhanced hardware security.

On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack and 1 x Surface Connect port. Other features include Windows Hello face authentication camera, 720p HD f2.0 camera, dual far-field Studio Mics and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Price and availability

Customers will have the choice to pick the Surface Laptop 4 powered by either the 11th Gen Intel Core quad-core processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics or the custom AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor with up to 8 CPU cores.

The Surface Laptop 4 will be available in two sizes with the following choice of processors:

Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch

Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 processor

Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (6 cores)

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores)

Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch

Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores)

The Surface Laptop 4 13.5 -inch model will be available in four colour options- Matte Black, Sandstone, Ice Blue and Platinum - whereas the 15-inch model will be offered in only two colours- Matte Black and Platinum.

Here are the prices of Surface Laptop 4:

13-inch R5/16/256 - USD1,299.99

13-inch i5/8/512 - USD1,399.99

15-inch R7/8/256 - USD1,399.99

15-inch i7/16/512 - USD1,899.99

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 featuring AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processors is a good choice for those needing multi-threaded app performance and longer battery life while Surface Laptop 4 with Intel 11th gen core processors is ideal for those needing faster single-threaded performance along with greater memory and storage.

In India, the Surface Laptop 4 is expected to be available by Autumn 2021.