Amit Shah's Electrifying Roadshow Ignites Beypore's Political Landscape

Home Minister Amit Shah captivated a large crowd during a spectacular roadshow in the Beypore assembly constituency on Sunday. The event was part of the NDA's campaign for the upcoming April 9 elections in Kerala.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets, waving BJP flags and wearing saffron headgear as Shah's procession, adorned with flowers, made its way from Mathottam Bijith Junction to Naduvattom.

Sharing visuals of the event on social media, Shah emphasized BJP's commitment to transparent governance. Throughout the day, he attended public meetings, engaging with party supporters and emphasizing the importance of this electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)