Google Ads Insights page now available to all advertisers globally

To help businesses optimize their campaigns more efficiently, Google has added an option to apply certain campaign and performance recommendations automatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:32 IST
Besides, Google is developing new tools to help businesses understand and respond better to shifting needs in the COVID-19 era. Image Credit: ANI

Google on Wednesday announced the availability of the new Insights page, a destination in Google Ads to help people explore insights and emerging trends based on their business, to all advertisers globally.

Introduced in November 2020 (beta), the Insights page surfaces trends tailored to your business, enabling you to see if you're keeping up with demand for trending products or services.

For instance, during local lockdowns in 2020, Irish company Body&Fit was affected by a decline in in-store sales and international shipment delays. The company found new opportunities for growth and even expanded into new markets by utilizing health and fitness insights across a number of countries, resulting in a 90% year-over-year increase in revenue by the year-end.

Besides, Google is developing new tools to help businesses understand, respond better to the shifting needs and recover faster.

"As we search for the way forward, businesses need to be even closer to their consumers and respond to their needs faster than ever before. Google is here to help turn this challenge into a new opportunity for future growth, by providing the insights businesses want, the tools they need, and the partnership they deserve to help them find the way," Google wrote in a blog post.

Auto-apply recommendations

To help businesses optimize their campaigns more efficiently, Google has added an option to apply certain campaign and performance recommendations automatically.

Marketers can choose from over 17 recommendations to apply automatically. They also have the ability to change these selections or opt-out of them at any time. Most importantly, auto-applying these recommendations won't increase your budget.

To opt-in, click Auto-apply on the top right corner of the Recommendations page.

Building trust

Google is working with the advertising ecosystem on new privacy-preserving proposals open to the industry within the Privacy Sandbox. Last month, the search giant announced that once third-party cookies are phased out, it will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web.

