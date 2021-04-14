Left Menu

Irish watchdog opens another Facebook probe, over data dump

Irelands privacy regulator said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into Facebook after reports that data on more than 500 million of its users was found dumped online, in a suspected violation of strict European Union privacy rules.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:13 IST
Irish watchdog opens another Facebook probe, over data dump

Ireland's privacy regulator said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into Facebook after reports that data on more than 500 million of its users was found dumped online, in a suspected violation of strict European Union privacy rules. The Data Protection Commission said it decided to start investigating following “multiple international media reports'' about the data dump. News reports earlier this month said the data was found on a website for hackers and contained information on 533 million users from more than 100 countries, including names, Facebook IDs, phone numbers, locations, birthdates and email addresses. The watchdog said it launched the investigation after it “engaged with Facebook Ireland'' and raised questions about its compliance with privacy rules. The company responded, the Irish agency said, suggesting it wasn't satisfied with the answers.

Facebook has downplayed the problem, saying it had been previously reported and fixed in 2019. The company said “malicious actors'' didn't hack its systems but used automated software to scrape the data from Facebook's platform. Still, it's another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.

Facebook didn't reply immediately to a request for comment. The Menlo Park, California-based company's European headquarters is located in Ireland, making that country's watchdog its lead privacy regulator for the European Union under a system known as “one-stop shop.” Irish regulators are already working on a dozen other investigations of Facebook and Instagram over suspected privacy breaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Coxsey up to speed and set to scale heights in Tokyo

Shauna Coxsey admits her first serious attempt at speed climbing left her thinking that the Olympics were not for her after all.As a child she fell in love with lead climbing and for the past decade the 28-year-old Briton has been one of th...

NATO forces to start Afghanistan withdrawal by May 1

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that allies agreed to start the withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan by May 1.NATOs 30 allies said Allies have determined that we will start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1...

More than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions

More than 100 U.S. companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and Starbucks Corp have declared their opposition to voting curbs that a number of states are considering implementing.Activist groups say the restrictions - ou...

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasnt deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021