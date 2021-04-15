Left Menu

Working with govts to ensure openness of platform, protect users from harmful content: YouTube

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:02 IST
Working with govts to ensure openness of platform, protect users from harmful content: YouTube

YouTube is focused on working with governments to better shape regulations that allow the video streaming platform to preserve openness, while protecting communities from harmful content, YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said.

The top executive noted that the platform has always had a robust set of community guidelines to protect the ecosystem of users, creators and partners from aspects like hate speech, misinformation and harmful content.

''...We want to work with government agencies, regulators...all over the world discussing ways that YouTube can play the role that it plays in a way that satisfies the framework that governments have... We've been doing that for years, for example, in India for the last 13 years and will continue to do so,'' he said during a session at the Raisina Dialogue.

He added that when the company establishes its community guidelines and rules, that is done in an open manner as well in consultation with people from across the political spectrum from all parts of the world.

''We publish those guidelines clearly on our site, and we try to enforce them in a way where we're not distinguishing between regions of the world, who the speaker is, we try to enforce them uniformly regardless of whether it's a private citizen, head of state, in a way that's transparent and clearly published on our platform,'' the executive said.

He further emphasised that YouTube understands its responsibility as an open platform that allows sharing of diverse points of view, and it does that in a way ''that builds up things like election integrity, free functioning, democratic societies, as opposed to clamping down on them''.

Mohan cited examples of how YouTube has been working on maintaining integrity on the platform during elections across the world. He explained that the platform has worked with political candidates across the political spectrum to make sure they have a presence on the platform and can share their opinions and thoughts.

YouTube had launched Fact Check Information panels ahead of the 2019 India Lok Sabha elections. Across Google and YouTube, it had also surfaced comprehensive information on contesting candidates and political parties.

He said various efforts - like bringing authoritative voices to the fore, making sure that there is reduced recommendation of misinformation and robust content policies are in place to actively pull down content harmful content - work in tandem to protect the integrity of elections and allow people to share a diversity of opinions and ideas in a ''safe and protected'' manner.

''...We work with regulatory bodies, political bodies to determine what the rules of the world should be, and how do we strike that balance in terms of an open diverse platform, and the frameworks that need to be in place, driven by regulatory bodies in terms of protecting users,'' Mohan further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American doctors go for electronic voting to elect AAPI leadership

Members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin, the largest body representing Indian-American doctors, for the first time voted electronically to elect its leadership.Dr Anjana Samadder has been elected as AAPI vice pres...

Germany's Spahn tells states to toughen COVID restrictions quickly

German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the countrys 16 federal states to impose tougher restrictions quickly to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus and not to wait until a national law on measures is passed.We know from last autumn w...

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the continent.The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched ...

World Bank and Bangladesh sign $1.04 billion agreements to COVID-19 response

The government of Bangladesh signed three financing agreements totalling 1.04 billion with the World Bank to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to build resilience to future crises, including vaccination against COVID-19, expand electroni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021