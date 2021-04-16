Left Menu

Congo's economy expected to grow 6% in 2021, beating previous forecast

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:29 IST
Congo's economy expected to grow 6% in 2021, beating previous forecast
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Economic growth in Democratic Republic of Congo will rise to 6% in 2021, up from 0.8% in 2020, a central bank advisor said on Friday, citing International Monetary Fund data.

The central bank had previously forecast growth of 3.2% in 2021. Growth is forecast at 4.4% in 2022, the central bank advisor, Plante Kibadhi, said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Hoping to be fit and ready within the week, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH batsman Kane Williamson is likely to be ready for action within the week. Williamson missed the first two games for SRH in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as the David Warner-led side failed to get over...

Majority parliamentary panel meetings postponed amid COVID-19 surge

By Ashoke Raj With India witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, various meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committees have been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus infections.The meeting of the Standing comm...

England's COVID-19 epidemic estimated to be shrinking more quickly - health ministry

The COVID-19 epidemic in England is estimated to be shrinking more quickly compared to last week, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the closely watch reproduction R number might also be lower.The daily growth rate of COVID-19 ...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old girl of Sulure, Coimb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021