Congo's economy expected to grow 6% in 2021, beating previous forecast

Economic growth in Democratic Republic of Congo will rise to 6% in 2021, up from 0.8% in 2020, a central bank advisor said on Friday, citing International Monetary Fund data.

The central bank had previously forecast growth of 3.2% in 2021. Growth is forecast at 4.4% in 2022, the central bank advisor, Plante Kibadhi, said on Twitter.

