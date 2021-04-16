Congo's economy expected to grow 6% in 2021, beating previous forecast

Congo's economy expected to grow 6% in 2021, beating previous forecastReuters | Dakar | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:29 IST
Economic growth in Democratic Republic of Congo will rise to 6% in 2021, up from 0.8% in 2020, a central bank advisor said on Friday, citing International Monetary Fund data.
The central bank had previously forecast growth of 3.2% in 2021. Growth is forecast at 4.4% in 2022, the central bank advisor, Plante Kibadhi, said on Twitter.
