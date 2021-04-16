Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Foden dumps social media company over Mbappe tweet

Manchester City's Phil Foden has parted ways with a social media company handling his accounts after they posted a controversial tweet calling out Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe when both teams qualified for the Champions League semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:20 IST
Soccer-Man City's Foden dumps social media company over Mbappe tweet
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester City's Phil Foden has parted ways with a social media company handling his accounts after they posted a controversial tweet calling out Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe when both teams qualified for the Champions League semi-finals. Foden sealed victory with a late goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund as City progressed to the semi-finals where they will meet PSG, who knocked out holders Bayern Munich on away goals a day earlier.

However, minutes after City were through, a tweet appeared on Foden's account saying: "@KMbappe are you ready?". The tweet, posted by the company Ten Toes Media, has since been deleted but not before it gained a lot of traction online.

"We are saddened with the current situation. Since the company was founded we have adopted a process which requires all posts to be approved in advance by the talent (or) representative - no exceptions," it said in a statement. "They always have been approved - that has been true for four years and is still true today. Phil Foden is a special person and footballer and we wish him the very best going forward."

The company did not say if the deleted tweet was approved or not. PSG host City in the first leg of the semi-finals on April 28 while the second leg will be played on May 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in their IPL match in Mumbai. SSC SSC

Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in their IPL match in Mumbai. SSC SSC...

Beat COVID blues with Aparshakti Khurana's latest post!

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than tuning into some fresh music Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently treated fans to a soo...

COVID cases in Canada's Ontario could spike to 30,000 per day by June -expert panel

New cases of COVID-19 in Canadas most populous province could rise more than six fold, topping 30,000 per day by early June if public health measures are weak and vaccination rates remain flat, a panel of experts advising the province of On...

Eight people arrested for intercepting van carrying ballot boxes of UP panchayat polls in Ghaziabad

Eight people were arrested in the Bhojpur area here on Friday for allegedly intercepting a van carrying ballot boxes of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said.The vehicle was intercepted on Thursday by supporters of a contestant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021