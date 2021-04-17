Left Menu

NASA says SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract for moon spacecraft

Musk has become a one-person technology conglomerate, launching or controlling companies pursuing space flight, electric cars, neural implants and subterranean tunnel boring. NASA's decision was a setback for Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and one of the world's richest people, who is now more focused on his space venture after having announced in February he would step down as Amazon CEO.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 01:46 IST
NASA says SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract for moon spacecraft
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NASA said on Friday it has awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to the moon, picking it over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc.

The bid by Tesla Inc chief Musk beat one from Amazon.com Inc's founder Jeff Bezos, who had partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper. Bezos also owns the Washington Post. The U.S. space agency made the announcement in a videoconference.

The NASA announcement added to an extraordinary run for Musk, who is one of the world's richest people thanks to his 22% stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc. Tesla has become the world's most-valuable automaker, with a market capitalization of $702 billion, far surpassing the auto industry's giants. Musk has become a one-person technology conglomerate, launching or controlling companies pursuing space flight, electric cars, neural implants and subterranean tunnel boring.

NASA's decision was a setback for Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and one of the world's richest people, who is now more focused on his space venture after having announced in February he would step down as Amazon CEO. The contract was seen by Bezos and other executives as vital to Blue Origin establishing itself as a desired partner for NASA, and also putting the venture on the road to turning a profit, Reuters had reported in February.

SpaceX announced on Wednesday it had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing. Musk has outlined an ambitious agenda for SpaceX and its reusable rockets, including landing humans on Mars. But in the near term, SpaceX's main business has been launching satellites for Musk's Starlink internet venture, and other satellites and space cargo.

Unlike the Apollo lunar landings from 1969 to 1972, NASA now is gearing up for a long-term presence on the moon that it envisions as a steppingstone to an even more ambitious plan to send astronauts to reach Mars. NASA is leaning heavily on private companies built around shared visions for space exploration. NASA in December designated 18 astronauts for possible participation in planned NASA missions to return to the moon's surface, with a target date of 2024.

An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely on March 30 after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas. The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by SpaceX to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says Japan and U.S. committed to working together to meet China challenge

U.S. President Joe Biden said he had a productive summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday and the two countries were committed to working together to meet the challenge posed by China and issues including North Korea.Bi...

Biden seeks unity with Japan's Suga against China's assertiveness at first White House summit

President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. Bid...

U.S. judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss indictment, severs perjury charges

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells bid to dismiss an indictment accusing her of aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of young girls between 1994 and 1997.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan also...

Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba

Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cubas Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement Friday in a spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021