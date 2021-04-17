Left Menu

OnePlus releases 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for OnePlus 7/7Pro and OnePlus 7T/7TPro

The latest OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update fixes some unforeseen bugs found in the previous release and also bumps up the security patch level from February 2021 to March 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:15 IST
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, replacing the previous month's original Android 11 release.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, replacing the previous month's original Android 11 release.

The update is rolling out in stages, so a limited number of users will receive it initially. The OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 7/7T series OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update:

System

  • Update to OxygenOS 11 version
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
  • Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03
  • Updated GMS package to 2021.01
  • Since this is the upgrade of the Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera

  • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
  • Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
  • Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
  • Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
  • Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
  • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

  • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
  • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space

  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf

  • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
  • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

  • Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
  • Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

