Rogers wireless service back for majority of users following outage

About 11,000 users in Canada reported issues with the wireless service provider, as of 1900 GMT on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.ca. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Rogers)

Rogers Communications Inc said late on Monday its services had been restored for most of its users, following intermittent interruptions to wireless voice and data services for several hours.

"Wireless calls, SMS, and data services are now restored for the vast majority of our customers", the company said on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/32rx8HL) The company said earlier on Monday that its residential and business wireline internet services were not impacted. (https://bit.ly/3sAqs4B)

The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

