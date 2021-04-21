Soccer-Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super League - reports

Soccer-Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super League - reportsReuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:03 IST
Premier League leaders Manchester City were on the verge of pulling out of the newly-created European Super League on Tuesday, according to The Sun. Shortly after the BBC reported that Chelsea were preparing to quit the controversial new competition, City appeared to be following suit as the project looked to be crumbling.
City were one of six English clubs announced among the 12 founders of the new competition that has provoked widespread condemnation from within the game and beyond. Earlier on Tuesday manager Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be permanent members, was not sport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Welch becomes 1st woman to ref in English men's pro league
Soccer-Chelsea's Rudiger, Kepa won't be punished for scrap in training -Tuchel
Soccer-Porto coach not fooled by Chelsea thrashing to West Brom
Golf-Rahm names son Kepa, but not after Chelsea goalkeeper
Masters Day 1: The Englishman did not disappoint