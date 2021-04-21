Soccer-English teams quit Super League project

Soccer-English teams quit Super League projectReuters | Manchester | Updated: 21-04-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 03:39 IST
England's Premier League teams withdrew from the European Super League on Tuesday leaving the project in tatters just 48 hours after it was launched.
Manchester City were the first to leave followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur with Chelsea reported to be also preparing to abandon the breakaway.
