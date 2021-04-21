US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Netflix slides, virus cases rise

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.0 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33808.3. The S&P 500 fell 6.5 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4128.42​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.5 points, or 0.29%, to 13745.772 at the opening bell.

