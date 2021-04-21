Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap two-day fall, Netflix keeps Nasdaq in check

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:51 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap two-day fall, Netflix keeps Nasdaq in check
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were higher on Wednesday after sliding for two straight sessions, while the Nasdaq remained muted as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report. The streaming service provider tumbled 7.1% as it reported slower subscriber growth in the first quarter after a pandemic boom.

Shares of mega-cap firms, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc , fell between 0.3% and 1.8%. "Netflix is weighing on the tech sector for sure this morning," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"We get into the heart of all the major tech stocks reporting next week and the first one didn't do that great and now that lowers the bar for Apple and Microsoft etc." Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with communication services, which houses Netflix, tumbling over 1%.

The S&P 1500 airlines index was down 0.6%, pulled lower by Alaska Air Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc as concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases globally offset optimism about recovery in travel demand later in the year. Anthem Inc rose 0.3% after the health insurer raised its full-year profit target, as lower demand for non-COVID-19 healthcare services helped it rein in medical costs and beat quarterly profit estimates.

Shares of bigger rival UnitedHealth Group Inc gained 0.3%, helping support the Dow Jones index. With the first-quarter earnings season picking up pace, analysts expect profit for S&P 500 companies to jump 31.9% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145.52 points, or 0.43%, at 33,966.82, the S&P 500 was up 10.64 points, or 0.26%, at 4,145.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.89 points, or 0.06%, at 13,794.15. Verizon Communications Inc dropped 0.2% as it said it lost more wireless subscribers than expected during the first quarter. Shares of T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc were also lower.

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp fell 2.4% after it missed estimates for first-quarter profit, hurt by frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 47 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 39 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings coach Andy Flower backs Chris Gayle to come good in tournament

Despite Chris Gayles sluggish knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH on Wednesday, Punjab Kings assistant coach Andy Flower has backed the star batsman to come good in games ahead in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Gayle scored 1...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus concerns keep oil in check; stocks drift

A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia.Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United State...

Scarlett Johansson reveals about her 'intentional intimacy' wedding with Colin Jost amid pandemic

American star Scarlett Johansson got candid about how she planned her very intimate October wedding with Colin Jost amid coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Johansson admitted that her wedding during the COVID-...

Swarnim Vijay mashaal reaches Jammu-situated Martyr Memorial

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Indias victory over Pakistan in 1971, reached Martyr Memorial here on Wednesday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021