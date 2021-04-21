UiPath valued at $34 billion in NYSE debut, opens up nearly 17%Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:59 IST
Automation tech startup UiPath Inc was valued at $34 billion in its U.S. market debut on Wednesday, the latest tech company to capitalize on investors' appetite for high-growth stocks.
The stock opened at $65.50, up almost 17% from the offer price of $56 per share.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
