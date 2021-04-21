Left Menu

Amazon introduces Fire TV Cube with Dolby vision, 4K 60fps support in India

Tech company Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube in India. The device can be used to turn a TV into a smart TV, but it also offers hands-free controls for all Alexa enabled devices.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tech company Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube in India. The device can be used to turn a TV into a smart TV, but it also offers hands-free controls for all Alexa enabled devices. According to Mashable, the device is priced at INR 12,999. The Fire TV Cube is literally a small black box that sits below your TV. It is a small cube that can fit in the palm of a hand. It has a glossy finish and has 6 mics to catch the user's voice.

The user-friendly device has the same blue light that one would have noticed on Amazon Alexa speakers. The Amazon Fire TV Cube has a Hexa-core processor (Quad-core at up to 2.2GHz + Dual-core at up to 1.9GHz) coupled with 2GB RAM. Per Mashable, the device has an HDMI port to connect to one's TV, a power port, an IR port and a micro-USB port. Amazon Fire TV Cube also has 6 far-field mics to catch your voice. With the support of Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi, the Fire TV Cube has 16GB of built-in storage.

The highlighting feature of the Fire TV Cube is the ability to switch on the user's TV and soundbar or home theatre by voice command. The Cube can also control one's set-top-box once a user connects the two via the included IR receiver. Mashable has reported that the Amazon Fire TV Cube can playback content in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It also supports HDR 10 and HDR 10+. The device has the same User Interface as one would have noticed on the third-gen Fire TV Stick.

The biggest difference between the 4K Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube is that the cube supports hands-free voice commands and is a small box that sits below your TV rather than in the HDMI port behind it. (ANI)

