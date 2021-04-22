Left Menu

DISH to construct its cloud-based 5G network on AWS

As part of a strategic collaboration agreement, DISH will leverage AWS's proven infrastructure and services to deploy a cloud-native and truly virtualized 5G network comprising O-RAN - the antennas and base stations that link phones and other wireless devices to the network - and the 5G Core - the logical architecture that directs traffic flow within the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Las Vegas | Updated: 22-04-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 08:07 IST
DISH will use AWS Local Zones, a type of infrastructure deployment that places select services such as AWS compute, storage and others close to end-users in a specific geography, providing them very low latency access to the applications running locally. Image Credit: Flickr

American television provider DISH has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build its first standalone, cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) for nationwide deployment, beginning with Las Vegas later this year.

Commenting on the collaboration, Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman, said, "Through this collaboration with AWS, we will operate not just as a communications services provider, but as a digital services provider harnessing the combined power of 5G connectivity and the cloud. Together, we will enable our customers to take full advantage of the potential of 5G."

As part of a strategic collaboration agreement, DISH will leverage AWS's proven infrastructure and services to deploy a cloud-native and truly virtualized 5G network comprising O-RAN - the antennas and base stations that link phones and other wireless devices to the network - and the 5G Core - the logical architecture that directs traffic flow within the network.

DISH will use AWS Local Zones, a type of infrastructure deployment that places select services such as AWS compute, storage and others close to end-users in a specific geography, providing them very low latency access to the applications running locally. The company will also leverage AWS Outposts, a fully managed service that provides the same AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility.

"This collaboration means DISH and its customers can bring new consumer- and enterprise-centric services to the market as quickly as they're created to deliver on the promise of 5G. Together, we're opening the door to new technologies that will transform factories, workplaces, entertainment, and transportation in ways people have only dreamed," said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS.

DISH will use its 5G network to connect mobile and IoT devices like smartphones, robots, wearables, and others to AWS to offload compute, analytics, machine learning, and related workloads, enabling systems to act on device data in real-time.

In addition, AWS will power DISH's fully automated Operation and Business Support Systems (OSS and BSS), enabling the company to provision and operate its customers 5G workloads and monetize its network.

