PTI | Ankara | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:25 IST
Turkey probes cryptocurrency exchange for possible USD 2B fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into a cryptocurrency exchange Thursday over allegations it may have defrauded some 390,000 investors of an estimated USD 2 billion. The office of Istanbul's chief prosecutor said it was probing the Thodex cryptocurrency exchange following complaints from users who could not access their assets.

Thodex owner Faruk Fatih Ozer deactivated his social media accounts and is believed to have fled Turkey on Tuesday, Turkish broadcaster Haberturk reported. There was no information on his current whereabouts.

Ozer could face possible charges of fraud and forming a criminal organization, Haberturk said, adding that a police cybercrimes unit searched Thodex's Istanbul offices on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Thodex notified users that it would halt operations for six hours for maintenance and later extended that period to 4-5 days.

Last week, Turkey's central bank announced that it was banning the use of cryptocurrencies for the payment for goods, saying they presented "irrevocable" risks. The decision came as many in Turkey have turned to cryptocurrencies to shield their savings from rising inflation and the Turkish currency's slump.

