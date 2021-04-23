Left Menu

Google Fi introduces Simply Unlimited plan as it turns 6

Starting at USD30 per month per line for three or more lines, it includes unlimited calls and texts in the U.S. as well as unlimited data and texting in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Similar to other plans, the Simply Unlimited plan also offers privacy and security features like spam blocking and phone number protections and family features that allow you to block calls and texts from strangers, set data budgets and more.

Marking its sixth birthday, Google Fi has launched a new phone plan - Simply Unlimited - the most affordable plan for unlimited data, calls and texts.

Marking its sixth birthday, Google Fi has launched a new phone plan - Simply Unlimited - the most affordable plan for unlimited data, calls and texts.

The Google Fi Simply Unlimited plan is suitable for a group or family.

"Everyone needs something different from their phone plan. Some people love the freedom of a plan that works seamlessly at home and abroad. Others just need the essentials: unlimited data, talk and text on a fast network with great coverage. So today, as Google Fi celebrates its sixth birthday, we're introducing a new phone plan: Simply Unlimited," Google wrote in a blog post.

If you're looking for a plan that offers unlimited data at home and abroad along with all the extras, then the Unlimited Plus plan (previously called the Unlimited plan) will be a great choice. At USD50 per month per line for three lines, the plan includes the same features as Simply Unlimited as well as

  • international calls to more than 50 destinations
  • international data abroad in over 200 destinations at no extra cost
  • full-speed hotspot tethering
  • 100 GB of cloud storage with Google One

However, if you use less data and mostly rely on WiFi, then the Google Fi Flexible plan will be ideal for you. At USD17 per month per line for three lines, it includes unlimited talk and text and USD10 per GB for data at home and abroad.

Most importantly you can switch between plans at any time, as per your need, via the Fi app.

