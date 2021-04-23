Update improves WiFi, messaging app on Galaxy Watch/Watch 3

Left Menu

Samsung is reportedly rolling out a new update to the original Galaxy Watch as well as the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches.

Updated: 23-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:32 IST
According to TizenHelp, the update is rolling out to Galaxy Watch 3 users in the US, Canada, India and South Korea while only Galaxy Watch users in South Korea are receiving the update.

The latest update is arriving as version R80xXXU1FUD1 and R84xXXU1BUD1, respectively, and improves the stability of WiFi and messaging app in both the wearables.

Additionally, the new update improves system stability and reliability on the Galaxy Watch 3.

If you haven't received the update yet, head over to the Galaxy Wearable app and check for updates. If it's available tap on the 'download and install' button.

Galaxy Watch: Specs and features

Display: 1.2-inch sAMOLED display (360 x 360-px) with Gorilla Glass DX+ and 5 ATM water resistance and military-level durability

OS: Tizen OS

Fitness features: Heart rate and sleep monitoring; distance, pace, steps and calories burned

Others: built-in GPS; Notifications for calls, messages, emails, and other apps; Bluetooth; WiFi; wireless charging dock

Galaxy Watch 3: Specs and features

Display: 1.4-inch sAMOLED display;5ATM + IP68/ MIL-STD-810G

Fitness: on-demand VO2 max and SpO2 readings; sleep quality; 120 home workout programs; Enhanced Running Analysis

OS: Tizen OS

Others: GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi; smart reply; music control; Bitmoji stickers; Fall Detection

